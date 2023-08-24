What to know about Cook's Corner

Google Maps

Cook's Corner is a historic biker bar in Trabuco Canyon, located In Orange County. It is located at the juncture of Santiago Canyon and Live Oak Canyon roads.

Sources tell KCAL News a retired law enforcement officer opened fire at the bar Wednesday night, killing four people are sending six more to the hospital. He was pronounced head at the scene.

Cook's Corner bills Itself as one of the most famous biker bars and restaurant in Southern California.

A message on the website says, "We've experienced major earthquakes, forest fires, floods, recessions and other disasters. We've gotten through all of them and came out stronger. Ride down and check us out."

On Wednesday evening, the bar was hosting a "Spaghetti Night Special" with a live band.

Wendy Koro, Operations Manager for Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys, says Cook's Corner Is a "legendary landmark"

"The public In general might have the wrong Impression that this Is a rough and tumble place where there Is a lot of hard drinking and hard partying and you know, decent people don't go there," said Koro. "It really couldn't be further from the truth."

Koro went on to say that the venue Is the "heart of the Orange County riding community" and a 'good night' could bring upwards of 500 people there.