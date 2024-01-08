Content creator Caleb Simpson: Java with Jamie

KCAL News anchor Jamie Yuccas talks with Caleb Simpson, a content creator who has millions of views on social media asking people personal questions from how much they pay for rent to where they they like to go for a slice of pizza.

Although Simpson makes a variety of videos, but he is best known for his apartment tours, which take place mostly in New York, where he asks complete strangers what they pay for rent.

Simpson tours apartments with a rent of $500 all the way to $2.5 million and above.

One of his most popular videos is with Shark Tank Judge, Barbara Corcoran, which features her $1 million trailer in Los Angeles along her luxury apartment in New York.

Simpson said he likes to showcase everyday people. He said one thing he learned the most as he filmed his apartment tour series is to not judge anyone's life and the way they choose to live.

"Everyone has their own life path and their own situation. Whatever they care about and want to build, just allow them to have it," said Simpson.

He also likes asking celebrities, like Jared Leto, about their favorite pizza in what Simpson calls "Pizza Review."

His third series that he created is a "cash-cab" trivia game that he runs in his Tesla where he offers New Yorkers a free ride and some cash.

Simpson's latest videos were filmed in Sydney, Australia and Los Angeles, where he even got a tour of Jamie Yuccas' house.