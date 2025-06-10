"Everything was fine": Congressman says Santa Ana chaos was brought in by federal presence

Congressman Lou Correa, who represents Santa Ana, Fullerton, Anaheim and other parts of Orange County, said during a news conference that "everything was fine" until the federal government entered his community on Monday.

"[Sunday] was a beautiful day in Orange County," Correa said alongside other community leaders in O.C. "Monday, we got problems not caused by us but by the federal government coming into our community."

The comments were made in reference to Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations that took place in downtown Santa Ana on Monday at the OC Civic Center in the early evening hours by Correa and the Santa Ana Unified School District's social media accounts.

Police in riot gear advance past protesters lying in the street outside the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Santa Ana Field Office after reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Santa Ana, California, on June 9, 2025. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement, the city of Santa Ana said the city's police department would not assist federal law enforcement with immigration enforcement efforts.

After word spread of ICE activity, hundreds of protesters gathered in the city's downtown area, according to CBS News Los Angeles reporters at the scene. The situation eventually deteriorated into violence and the use of tear gas by federal authorities.

A statement from Santa Ana Police Chief Robert Rodriguez accused protesters of throwing objects like "rocks, bottles, mortars, and fireworks" against law enforcement.

"We will not stand by while our City is put at risk. Santa Ana Police officers, along with our mutual aid partners, are actively working to restore order," he said.

It's not yet clear if any injuries were reported. The National Guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Santa Ana's community leaders on Tuesday blamed the Trump administration for the violent clash between law enforcement and anti-ICE protesters, and described some violent protesters as "agitators."

"We don't need a military force," said Pastor Lee de Leon. "We don't need these individuals coming into our city and stirring up the agitators and others."

Local labor leaders took issue with the tactics used by ICE, targeting workplaces throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties like warehouses, hardware stores and restaurants. During his presidential campaign, Mr. Trump promised to focus deportation efforts on immigrants with criminal histories, a promise many leaders say is going unfulfilled.

"Workers are not criminals," said Gloria Alvarado of the Orange County Labor Federation. "We are being persecuted."