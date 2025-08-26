Video shows car crash into group of onlookers during Compton street takeover

Wild video shows the moments that a car slammed into a crowd of onlookers during a street takeover in Compton early Monday morning. As city leaders continue their attempts to crack down on the dangerous stunts, residents are expressing their displeasure with the nuisance sideshows have caused for years.

It happened at around 2 a.m. at the intersection of E. Victoria Street and S. Susanna Road, where tire marks were still visible on Tuesday night. Locals say takeovers happen at the same spot nearly every week.

The footage shows the driver, speeding in reverse, appears to lose control and slams into the crowd surrounding the intersection. Several people are thrown into the air before landing on the ground. One of the people is able to get up under their own power, but the video shows others trying to pull the victims to their feet.

"There's destruction of public property, private property," said Jonathan Bowers, a Compton City Council member. "It's a huge public safety risk, and it just goes on, and it's just, it's still out of control."

He said that while they've been able to make some headway in mitigating the weekly instances of sideshows, they still haven't been able to do enough to bring them to a stop.

Over the last four months, Bowers says that the city has installed high-tech cameras to read license plates so they can try and go after drivers who are caught on camera doing donuts, as well as the people watching the driving stunts. They're also pushing for bigger fines and possible jail time for offenders, he said.

"Want to send that message that ... we're not going to tolerate it, and we'll come after you," Bowers said.

In early August, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office also pledged to help crack down on takeovers.

"No amount of burnt rubber, screeching tires or high-speed spinning is worth losing a limb or a life," said a statement from the DA's Office. "The drivers are on notice that we will seek not only to put you in prison but seize your car and crush it."

Locals say that they aren't confident that efforts from law enforcement will be enough.

"They have made some changes, they've done the sanctions and increase penalties and fines, but there's not enough enforcement," said Tia Walker. "Enforcement could be a lot better. If you look in the comment section, you'll see people saying we're gonna be back out there, it doesn't matter what you do. And they're right."

Last week, LASD officials announced dozens of arrests stemming from a separate street takeover that also saw more than two dozen vehicles impounded.