Victim of deadly Compton shooting identified

Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Compton last week that sparked a wild high-speed chase that ended with shots being fired at Los Angeles County deputies.

Aaron Hammer, 46, was shot on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at around 10:40 p.m. outside of a liquor store in the 13000 block of S. Long Beach Boulevard, according to information LASD officials shared with CBS News Los Angeles at the time. He was identified by the Los Angeles Office of Medical Examiner.

While responding to the scene of the shooting, investigators spotted a car that they believed had three suspects involved in the shooting. They initiated pursuit on westbound lanes of the 91 Freeway, which continued until the suspect vehicle exited onto Central Avenue and came to a stop near 139th Street and Parmlee Avenue. The suspects jumped out and ran on foot into a nearby neighborhood.

During the chase, deputies say that the suspects fired at their patrol car multiple times. At least one bullet struck their vehicle, but no deputies were injured, department officials said.

Deputies were eventually able to corral all three of the suspects after they fled into the yards of homes in the area near the 14100 block of S. Zamora Avenue near Central Avenue and Rosecrans Avenue. All three were finally taken into custody just before 6 a.m. the next morning.

Investigators say that they recovered three rifles from inside the suspects' vehicle. None of the suspects has yet been identified.

Anyone who knows more about either the shooting or pursuit is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.