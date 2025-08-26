Pursuit ends as suspects allegedly open fire on deputies in Compton

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were in pursuit of an alleged shooting suspect when they were fired upon in Compton late Tuesday night.

The chase started after deputies were sent to the scene of a shooting at Long Beach Boulevard and E. Schinner Street, according to LASD deputies. They fled southbound on Long Beach Boulevard before getting onto the 91 Freeway and exiting shortly before they stopped, deputies noted.

After they were in pursuit for a short amount of time, the suspects came to a stop at E. 139th Street and S. Zamora Avenue, where they allegedly opened fire on deputies who were following close behind, LASD officials told CBS News Los Angeles.

Dozens of deputies arrived to help canvas the neighborhood as they searched for three suspects, who fled on foot into the backyards of some homes and hopped fences as they continued to run. Deputies did not clarify how many of the suspects were wanted for firing shots.

No deputies were injured in the incident. They said that one firearm was retrieved from the pursuit suspect's vehicle.

As of 11:30 p.m., no arrests had been reported as investigators continued to search the surrounding area.

This is a developing story; check back for details.