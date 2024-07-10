Compton burger joint in Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" video pays tribute to the rapper

The Compton burger joint featured in Kendrick Lamar's highly anticipated "Not Like Us" music video is getting a boost in business from its starring role — and now it's paying tribute to the rapper.

In the video, Kendrick and producer Mustard pull up to the Tam's Burgers on Rosecrans Avenue in a Lamborghini before going inside, with the restaurant appearing in several later scenes. Now, the rapper's hometown burger spot is having a mural of him painted on its exterior, featuring Kendrick's face next to the phrase "They Not Like Us." The restaurant's owners said the video for the Drake diss track, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard charts, has got business booming with fans paying visits.

Since it's July 4 release, "Not Like Us" has gotten 42 million views on Youtube, where it's currently trending at No.1 for music.

"It's the big thing right now," said Alejandro Corona, co-owner of Tam's on Rosecrans. "Business has been really good lately —definitely a lot of new faces."

And the Tam's Burgers No. 21 on West Rosecrans Avenue is itself a proud member of the Compton community, a landmark that was even recreated in a set design for the 2022 Super Bowl show performed by West Coast rap greats Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar.

The show was at Inglewood's SoFi stadum and also highlighted a number of other iconic South LA locations such as Dale's Donuts in Compton, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"We're here to serve the Compton community," Corona said. "We're happy to have Kendrick, one of Compton's originals, here representing our store."

Managers at the restaurant, Lauro Hernandez and his son Bryan Noe, told TMZ Hip Hop business has gone up 30% to 40% since the video dropped. Hernandez said he's known Kendrick since he was a teen and loves how the rapper always comes back.