Cole's French Dip downtown Los Angeles puts off closing until mid-September

There's still time to dine at Cole's French Dip restaurant, as the downtown Los Angeles historic eatery and bar has extended its closing date for 45 days.

Originally slated for closure on Aug. 3, the 117-year-old restaurant announced it will stay open until mid-September after receiving "overwhelming support and patronage from the people of Los Angeles."

The restaurant said advocacy efforts from various community groups, including the DTLA Residents Association and Historic Core BID, were particularly impactful.

"This heartfelt outpouring from across Southern California has given us precious extra time to keep our ovens hot and our family of staff employed a little longer," Cole's wrote on its website.

Established by entrepreneur Harry Cole in 1908 and housed in the historic Pacific Electric Building on 6th Street, Cole's says it invented the French Dip sandwich. Its menu keeps things simple, offering variations of its namesake sandwich, a grilled cheese, and sides.

Owners of the restaurant said the reasons for closing are affecting most independent restaurants in Los Angeles as well.

"The global pandemic, the actors and writers strikes, overall crime, as well as the consistently rising costs of labor and goods, unsustainably high rents, and mounting bureaucracy and legal exposure have all led to this unfortunate outcome," Cole's French Dip wrote in a statement.

Until mid-September, Cole's will remain open nightly starting at 3 p.m. It closes at midnight on Sunday through Thursday, and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It's located at 118 E 6th Street in downtown.

"We invite you to come in to see us this month before our departure, to laugh, to cry, to raise glasses, to eat, and to say your goodbyes right alongside us. Much love, Cole's, Originators of the French Dip."