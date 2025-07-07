Cole's French Dip, a 117-year downtown Los Angeles mainstay, is closing next month

Cole's French Dip, an iconic downtown Los Angeles hot spot that prides itself for being the oldest operating restaurant in the city, will close its doors next month.

A spokesperson for the restaurant and bar confirmed the news to CBS News Los Angeles on Monday, saying that despite "numerous attempts at last ditch efforts," its last day of operation will be Sunday, August 3.

"The litany of reasons for closing are not unique to Cole's alone; they are affecting most independent restaurants in Los Angeles," the statement reads.

Cole's cited rising costs in labor, goods and rent, as well as struggles endured since the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020 and overall crime.

It joins other major L.A. iconic restaurants to close in recent months, including Le Petit Four and Papa Cristos.

As well as being L.A.'s oldest restaurant, Cole's prides itself on inventing the French dip sandwich. Until Aug. 3, Cole's will remain open nightly starting at 3 p.m. It closes at midnight on Sunday through Thursday, and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It's located on 118 E 6th Street in downtown.

"We have cherished our time serving the Downtown community, and will continue to craft great drinks and our renowned French dip sandwiches until we shutter," the restaurant's statement reads. "We care deeply about our family of staff and are immensely grateful for our amazing guests who have supported Cole's over the years. We invite you to come in to see us this month before our departure, to laugh, to cry, to raise glasses, to eat, and to say your goodbyes right alongside us."