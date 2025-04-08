Coffee With KCAL initiative will host event in Pacific Palisades to connect with fire victims

After a successful launch of the "Coffee With KCAL" initiative, KCAL News is getting ready to host another event in the Pacific Palisades.

The goal of the event is to connect with communities that have been impacted by the wildfires and help them rebuild and recover.

KCAL News is committed to helping communities devastated by the Eaton and Palisades fires rebuild and recover. The Coffee With KCAL initiative is all about listening to wildfire survivors and learning about the biggest issues affecting them. KCAL News

At "Coffee With KCAL," people are encouraged to come and share their stories and issues they are dealing with. The team at KCAL is committed to learning about the concerns that are most important to victims and their neighbors.

Come grab a cup of coffee (on KCAL!) while we listen and learn.

Where: American Legion Post 283 at 15247 La Cruz Drive, Los Angeles, CA

When: Wednesday, April 16 from 7 a.m.-10 a.m.

KCAL News has also partnered with the American Red Cross to help communities in need. The partnership was launched about a week after the fires started and has been able to raise over $960,000.

Those hoping to help those affected by the fires and windstorms can visit redcross.org/kcal. You can also help through your phone by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.