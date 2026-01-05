Coffee With CBS initiative returns to Palisades, Eaton fire zones to hear from survivors

Marking one year since the Palisades and Eaton fires devastated entire communities, the Coffee With CBS LA initiative is returning to check in on how residents have been able to recover.

The Coffee With CBS LA initiative was launched following the wildfires. Its purpose is to connect with communities and hear directly from residents about what issues are affecting them.

Over the past year, CBS LA has been committed to helping the communities affected by the fires rebuild and recover. The team of anchors and reporters has also been committed to keeping local officials accountable for their response to the wildfires and what changes they will make to be better prepared moving forward.

Join the news team for two Coffee With CBS LA events in Pasadena and the Pacific Palisades on Wednesday. Enjoy a cup of coffee (on us!) while we listen and learn.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 7, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Lavender & Honey, 1383 E. Washington Blvd, Pasadena and Palisades Garden Café, 15231 La Cruz Dr., Pacific Palisades

