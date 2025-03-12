Watch CBS News
Coffee With KCAL initiative seeks to learn about issues affecting wildfire survivors in Los Angeles

Following the devastating Eaton and Palisades wildfires that left thousands of residents without homes and businesses across Los Angeles, KCAL News is committed to helping communities rebuild and recover. 

KCAL News will be hosting "Coffee with KCAL" in Pasadena, welcoming people to come and share their stories and concerns. The team at KCAL wants to know what issues matter the most to those who have been affected and their neighbors. 

KCAL News is committed to helping communities devastated by the Eaton and Palisades fires rebuild and recover. The Coffee With KCAL initiative is all about listening to wildfire survivors and learning about the biggest issues affecting them.  KCAL News

Come grab a cup of coffee (on KCAL!) while we listen and learn. 

Where: Lavender and Honey Espresso Bar at 1383 E. Washington Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91104

When: Wednesday, March 19 from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. 

The Coffee With KCAL event will be hosted at Lavender and Honey Espresso Bar in Pasadena on March 19.  KCAL News

KCAL News has also partnered with the American Red Cross to help communities in need. The partnership was launched about a week after the fires started and has been able to raise over $960,000. 

Those hoping to help those affected by the fires and windstorms can visit redcross.org/kcal. You can also help through your phone by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.  

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

