Nearly 100 arrests made at Coachella in music festival's first weekend

Nearly 100 people were arrested during the first weekend of the 2026 Coachella Music and Arts Festival, according to local police.

In a news release, the Indio Police Department said that 97 people were taken into custody over the first three days of the two-weekend event held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Police said that 59 people were arrested for drug possession, while 14 were arrested for false identification. Three others were arrested for drug or alcohol intoxication and one person was arrested for property crime. Twenty others were arrested and categorized as "other," but police did not provide further clarification.

Thirty-two other people were also issued citations for the unlawful use of a disabled person placard, police said.

Coachella's first weekend saw hundreds of thousands of people descend upon the Inland Empire for the annual event, which usually sees some of the music industry's biggest names take the stage. This year's headliners include Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Anyma and Karol G. Other performers include The XX, The Strokes, Young Thug and Royel Otis.

The second and final weekend kicks off on Friday, April 17.

Each year, Coachella, paired with its sister event Stagecoach Festival, brings hundreds of millions of dollars to the California economy. Gov. Gavin Newsom commented on their impact on Monday.

"California's creative economy is an economic engine. Events like Coachella and Stagecoach don't just showcase incredible talent — they power local economies, support small businesses and reinforce California's position as the entertainment capital of the world," he said in a statement, which noted that both festivals have supported more than 10,000 temporary jobs in the Coachella Valley annually, while bringing approximately $700 million into the local economy.