Watch CBS News
Sports

Clippers sign guard Terance Mann to a contract extension

/ AP

The Los Angeles Clippers have signed guard Terance Mann to a contract extension.

The team announced the deal Wednesday.

Mann averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 51% from the field in 75 games last season. He was drafted by the Clippers with the 48th overall pick in 2019.

He figures to have a bigger role this season with Paul George and Russell Westbrook having departed to other teams.

The 27-year-old guard has appeared in 43 playoff games, helping lead the Clippers to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in 2021.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.