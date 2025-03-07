Clippers beat Knicks 105-95 to avoid slipping out of West playoff race

James Harden scored 27 points, Kawhi Leonard added 20 and the Los Angeles Clippers held off the New York Knicks 105-95 on Friday night.

The Knicks, who are third in the East, dropped their third in a row including an overtime loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers a night earlier. That's when they lost Jalen Brunson, who twisted his ankle and is out at least two weeks.

Karl-Anthony Towns led New York with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Mikal Bridges added 22 and Josh Hart had 14 points and a career-high 20 rebounds.

Ivica Zubac had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers.

Takeaways

Knicks: They're off to a stumbling start on their Western swing and losing Brunson doesn't help. Coach Tom Thibodeau said he doesn't know whether Brunson will return before the end of the regular season. Miles McBride had seven points and six assists starting in Brunson's place.

Clippers: The win helped them avoid slipping out of playoff position in the West. As it is, they're barely clinging to the final playoff spot with five weeks remaining in the season.

Key moment

The Clippers got outscored 24-19 in the third but eked out a 79-78 lead going into the fourth. They opened the final period with six straight points and outscored the Knicks 26-17 to close it out.

Key stat

The Clippers hit 15 of 38 3-pointers, with Nicholas Batum making 5 of 7 and Harden also hitting 5.

Up next

The Knicks visit Sacramento on Monday. The Clippers host Sacramento on Sunday.