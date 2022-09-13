City of LA achieves all-time lowest water use for August

People in Los Angeles are continuing a trend of conserving water at a record pace over the summer, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday.

The City of LA is achieving the all-time lowest water use for August on record.

August was the third straight month in which the city has set a record- low for water usage. After reducing water use by 9% in June and 11% in July compared to the same month in the previous year, August saw a 10% reduction compared to the previous two years.

The rolling gallons per capita per day for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power dropped to 111 gallons, down from 113 last year.

"Coming into this summer, we acknowledged an urgent need to reduce water use, and for the third straight month, Angelenos have done more than heed our call -- they've embraced it, and made conservation a way of life," Garcetti said.

The continued drop in water usage came as temperatures in August were hotter by an average of three to five degrees.

"In the face of monthly heat records, Angelenos have gone above and beyond to find additional ways to cut back -- and as we continue to battle skyrocketing temperatures and cope with drying reservoirs, I know that Los Angeles will continue to show our region and the rest of the world what meaningful conservation looks like," Garcetti said.

The reduction follows new water restrictions that went into effect June 1. They include restricting outdoor watering to two days per week, down from three, with watering permitted at odd-numbered street addresses on Mondays and Fridays, and at even-numbered addresses on Thursdays and Sundays.

The LADWP's Water Conservation Response Unit also saw 2,346 water waste reports in August.