Christina Ricci honored with a Hollywood sidewalk star

Actress Christina Ricci was honored with a sidewalk star in a Thursday afternoon Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

"The Addams Family" and "Casper" star began her work in motion pictures about 36 years ago, with her big screen debut at 9 years old in the 1990 film, "Mermaids."

Born in 1980, in Santa Monica, the two-time Golden Globe, SAG, and Emmy nominee began her acting career at age 7 when a local theater critic noticed her stand-out performance in the school Christmas play.

Her success continued through her teenage years and into adulthood, with her latest role on the Showtime streaming series, "Yellowjackets." Ricci thanked her husband, son, daughter, and her "Yellowjackets" family for being at the ceremony.

Christina Ricci was honored at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for her career in motion pictures. Hollywood Walk of Fame

She also spoke about her mother "who started this career with me when I was only 8." Ricci said she taught her street smarts and "made sure we didn't get mugged on 9th Avenue … so savvy this woman."

Ricci said from the moment she stepped on a film set, she knew she was home. "From the moment I started acting, I knew it was meant to be … and as much as I've always felt at home on a set, I don't think I'd ever believed as a young actress that I would receive an honor like this. I've always felt very much on the outside," she said.

Widespread recognition came for Ricci in Ang Lee's "The Ice Storm" before earning a Golden Globe nomination in the dark comedy "The Opposite of Sex."

Other additional film credits include, "The Matrix Resurrections," Around the Block, "Speed Racer," "Prozac Nation," "Sleepy Hollow," and "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas."

"I"m only here --and will forever now be here at Hollywood and Argyle, I'm going to haunt my star when I die -- so I'll just always be here. I'm only here because of the incredible people in my life who have traveled this road with me," Ricci said.