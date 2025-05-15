Watch CBS News
California Highway Patrol pursing a driver wanted for robbery throughout Los Angeles

By KCAL News Staff

/ KCAL News

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a driver wanted for robbery throughout the Los Angeles area on Thursday afternoon. 

The CHP said they initiated the pursuit at 11:59 a.m. in Santa Clarita after multiple suspects allegedly attempted to rob a business in Bakersfield, pointing an AR-15-style gun at the clerk.

It is unknown how many individuals are inside the car. 

SkyCal flew over the pursuit when the driver was traveling at high speeds on the southbound 5 Freeway.  

The white Ford SUV was seen hitting and ramming multiple other cars on the freeway. The driver swerved through lanes and onto the shoulder of the freeway. 

