3 children injured after kidnapping suspect crashes during pursuit on PCH

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A kidnapping suspect led police on a pursuit through Los Angeles County before crashing near Point Dume. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department began the chase after the man allegedly stole a vehicle at 5105 East Olympic Boulevard in East LA. Deputies handed it off to the California Highway Patrol. There were three kids in the stolen car, one of whom was a baby, according to CHP. 

The driver eventually entered the Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu before crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of PCH and Kanan Dume Road in Point Dume. He was driving at roughly 65 mph when he collided with the other vehicle. 

He ditched the car and ran away from the collision, leaving the children behind. 

Several officers and firefighters tended to the children at the crash site while the suspect ran into the nearby neighborhoods. The three children were conscious and breathing immediately after the collision. 

Authorities airlifted the children and another person to UCLA Medical Center after paramedics had evaluated them. 

The man, who was barefoot, ran through the surrounding fields and climbed a barbed-wire fence, removing some of his clothing along the way.

CHP officers detained a person shortly after the crash. 

