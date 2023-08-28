CHP officer in El Monte hospitalized after tire slams into cruiser
Los Angeles County firefighters drove an officer to the hospital after an errant tire slammed into the officer's patrol vehicle.
The collision happened on the southbound portion of the I-605 Freeway in El Monte at around 3:30 p.m., according to authorities.
First responders found the officer injured and rushed him to a nearby hospital. The California Highway Patrol nor the L.A. County Fire Department released the officer's condition.
