CHP investigating multiple reports of rocks being thrown at drivers on freeway near downtown LA

The California Highway Patrol is investigating multiple reports of rocks being thrown at drivers on the freeway near downtown Los Angeles overnight.

The CHP received two reports of drivers who were hit with objects that appeared to be rocks that damaged their windshields.

A driver was injured after a rock was thrown at their windshield as they were driving on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. KCAL News

Authorities received the first call at 11:40 p.m. of a vehicle stalled on the westbound 110 Freeway that had an object go through the windshield.

The driver was injured during the incident and was transported to the hospital, the CHP said. The driver's condition is unknown.

The second incident also took place on the 110 Freeway. The driver told CBS News Los Angeles that he noticed he was hit by an object after he heard a loud noise. The driver said he was hit with a rock that damaged his windshield.

Fortunately, the rock did not break through the glass and the driver was not injured. He reported the incident to the CHP.

The CHP does not have any information about any possible suspects and they are continuing the investigate the incidents.