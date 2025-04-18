CHP in high-speed pursuit of suspect on LA County freeways

The California Highway Patrol is in a high-speed pursuit of a suspect on Los Angeles County freeways.

The driver reached speeds over 100 mph as officers tried to keep up. After driving on CA-60 and I-710 Freeways, the suspect drove onto Firestone Boulevard near South Gate and East LA. The suspect continued to drive around the area until getting trapped behind two bystanders.

Officers quickly pounced on the suspect, with their guns drawn, and arrested him.