Watch CBS News
Local News

CHP begins its 'Maximum Enforcement Period' Friday for the holiday weekend

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CHP maximum enforcement for the holiday begins Friday night
CHP maximum enforcement for the holiday begins Friday night 00:32

This holiday weekend, the California Highway Patrol will have all available officers on the road beginning Friday at 6 p.m and continuing through Tuesday night until 11:59 p.m., July 4.

The Office of Traffic Safety is partnering with the CHP for its statewide Maximum Enforcement Period, urging motorists to slow down and not to drive drunk.

Forty-four people were killed in crashes in California during last year's Independence Day weekend, according to the OTS.  In addition, CHP made nearly 1,000 arrests for driving under the influence throughout the 78-hour holiday enforcement effort.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 8:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.