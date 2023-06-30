CHP begins its 'Maximum Enforcement Period' Friday for the holiday weekend

This holiday weekend, the California Highway Patrol will have all available officers on the road beginning Friday at 6 p.m and continuing through Tuesday night until 11:59 p.m., July 4.

The Office of Traffic Safety is partnering with the CHP for its statewide Maximum Enforcement Period, urging motorists to slow down and not to drive drunk.

Forty-four people were killed in crashes in California during last year's Independence Day weekend, according to the OTS. In addition, CHP made nearly 1,000 arrests for driving under the influence throughout the 78-hour holiday enforcement effort.