Chinatown post office to close amid USPS cost-cutting efforts

The Chinatown post office, a neighborhood staple for nearly three decades, may soon close as part of the U.S. Postal Service's cost-cutting measures.

While it's relatively small, the Chinatown location has helped the tens of thousands of nearby residents with their postal needs, including business owner Peter Tong, who was shocked to learn about the planned closure.

"It's very convenient and very close to my office," he said. "Very, very sad."

The location is a Contract Postal Unit (CPU), which provides postal products and services to the public at USPS rates. Peter Kwong opened the office 26 years ago.

"When we're not here anymore, how are all my seniors going to be taken care of?" he asked. "There's 25,000 people on the hill and only one post office."

Kwong said he received a letter from USPS about a month ago, telling him that it was ending the contract as part of cost-cutting measures and a reduction in CPU's across the country.

"We didn't know why because they don't pay us," Kwong said. "We only make our money from stamps and packages. I lose money every year. For the last 26 years, we've lost money. I only did it as a promise to my dad that I would do something for the community."

If Kwong's office were to close, customers said the nearest USPS location would be difficult for them to get to.

"It's there to serve the community," resident Alfred Mensah said. "There are so many old people around here. They can't walk."

Kwong said he's hoping the community, as well as local leaders and lawmakers, can help him keep the post office open.

"We're trying," Kwong said. "We're fighting as much as we can."

USPS did not respond to CBS News Los Angeles for comment.