Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles firefighters extinguish massive fire at vacant Chatsworth home

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Firefighters battled a massive fire at a vacant Chatsworth home on Sunday night. 

It was first reported at around 6:45 p.m. at a two-story house located in the 10700 block of N. Baile Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Crews said that the home was vacant and undergoing renovations when the fire broke out. 

It took nearly an hour for approximately 80 firefighters to extinguish the flames, according to LAFD. 

There were no injuries reported in the blaze and no other structures were damaged. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

SkyCal flew over the spot of the incident on Sunday night, where crews were seen battling the flames both from the roof and from extended fire ladders. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue