Los Angeles firefighters extinguish massive fire at vacant Chatsworth home

Firefighters battled a massive fire at a vacant Chatsworth home on Sunday night.

It was first reported at around 6:45 p.m. at a two-story house located in the 10700 block of N. Baile Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews said that the home was vacant and undergoing renovations when the fire broke out.

It took nearly an hour for approximately 80 firefighters to extinguish the flames, according to LAFD.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze and no other structures were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the incident on Sunday night, where crews were seen battling the flames both from the roof and from extended fire ladders.