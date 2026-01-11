Rockslide blocks Chatsworth road near spot of previous brush fire
A major rockslide completely blocked a Chatsworth road over the weekend.
It happened on Santa Susanna Pass Road near Red Mesa Road on Sunday, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.
They said that the road was closed in both directions due to the debris blocking the two-lane road. A hard closure was set up on both sides of the canyon to divert traffic.
Officials said that the slide occurred in the same spot where a brush fire had broken out in November.
No further information was provided.