Rockslide blocks Chatsworth road near spot of previous brush fire

Dean Fioresi
A major rockslide completely blocked a Chatsworth road over the weekend. 

It happened on Santa Susanna Pass Road near Red Mesa Road on Sunday, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers. 

The debris from a rockslide blocking Santa Susanna Pass Road on Jan. 11, 2026.

They said that the road was closed in both directions due to the debris blocking the two-lane road. A hard closure was set up on both sides of the canyon to divert traffic. 

Officials said that the slide occurred in the same spot where a brush fire had broken out in November. 

No further information was provided. 

