Rockslide blocks Chatsworth road near spot of previous brush fire

A major rockslide completely blocked a Chatsworth road over the weekend.

It happened on Santa Susanna Pass Road near Red Mesa Road on Sunday, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.

The debris from a rockslide blocking Santa Susanna Pass Road on Jan. 11, 2026. CBS LA

They said that the road was closed in both directions due to the debris blocking the two-lane road. A hard closure was set up on both sides of the canyon to divert traffic.

Officials said that the slide occurred in the same spot where a brush fire had broken out in November.

No further information was provided.