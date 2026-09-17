LA County prosecutors and other officials to provide updates on deadly Chatsworth bus crash

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman will be joined by Metro officials and representatives from the Los Angeles Police Department to provide an update on Thursday at 2 p.m. on the Chatsworth collision between an SUV and a Metro bus that killed two people.

Authorities allege that Bailee Lynn Rios was driving a gray 2004 Ford Expedition and was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of De Soto Avenue when she ran a red light at Nordhoff Street, colliding with the side of a bus.

The LA County Department of the Medical Examiner identified the victims as Gage Weida, 31, and Daniel Castillo, 46.

The impact of the crash caused one passenger to be fully ejected, and another partially ejected. Five people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another with major injuries.

The LAPD said one person was found dead on the bus, and another person who was ejected from the bus also died.

Aerial footage of the crash showed the SUV lodged into the middle of the Metro bus.

While emergency crews responded to the incident, an NBC Los Angeles news helicopter crashed several blocks away. Firefighters said that three people were killed, including two NBCLA employees, after the aircraft erupted in flames and at least one person was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

CBS LA has learned that Rios was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in Ventura County in 2016 and eight years later, she was convicted of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, but it was postponed for medical reasons.

Families honor the victims

Jeffrey Weida, Gage's father, described his son as a "big teddy bear" who loved life.

He said his son was about to turn 32 and he and his family were planning to fly in to celebrate with him this weekend.

"Just talked recently with Gage about how excited he was to have us come out again," Jeffrey Weida said. "Unfortunately, we're still heading out there, but for all the wrong reasons."

Jeffrey said it is comforting knowing people are praying for his son.

"It's just comforting to know that people were there with him, saying prayers for him, and if they knew Gage, they would know it was all worthwhile," Jeff Weida said. "Gage was a wonderful, wonderful boy, and he's resting easy now."

Castillo's family said the father of four led a selfless life and brought joy into their lives.

"My dad was an amazing person. He had a way of bringing so much laughter and light into every single person's lives," said Johaunna Castillo, Daniel's daughter.

Johaunna said she is still trying to process the reality that her father is no longer with her.

Both families said they're thankful for the empathy they've received from total strangers, and each is working to raise money online.