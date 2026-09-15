2 dead, "numerous" others injured after SUV crashes into Metro bus in San Fernando Valley, LAFD says

Two people were killed and "numerous" people were injured when an SUV collided with a Metro bus in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the 20900 block of Nordhoff Street, at the intersection of De Soto Avenue, in the Chatsworth area, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

Circumstances leading up to what caused the collision remain under investigation, but firefighters said that the incident resulted in "numerous injured patients."

"Firefighters are extricating the trapped patients and assessing all passengers on the bus," the LAFD release said.

Crews said that one person on the bus was killed, and another person who was ejected from one of the two vehicles also died. At least five others were also taken to nearby hospitals with injuries sustained in the collision.

Aerial footage showed an SUV that appeared to have almost driven through the Metro bus at the intersection of Nordhoff and De Soto Avenue. SkyCal was overhead as firefighters worked to dislodge the SUV from the bus to help at least one person who was trapped inside the wreckage.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.