Families remember victims of devastating Chatsworth Metro bus crash

Family members of the two men who were killed on Tuesday afternoon when a driver plowed into the side of a Los Angeles Metro bus in Chatsworth are working through the devastation by focusing on the decades of love they shared.

The crash happened a little after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue, when a 38-year-old woman driving an SUV ran a red light while driving on the wrong side of the road, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

She collided with the side of a Metro bus at high speeds, killing both 46-year-old Daniel Castillo and 31-year-old Gage Weida.

"He's just got a heart of gold. Gage is just a big teddy bear who loved everybody, loved life and was just doing his thing," said Jeffrey Weida, Gage's father.

He says that the family already had a trip planned for the weekend so they could celebrate Gage's 32nd birthday.

"Just talked recently with Gage about how excited he was to have us come out again," Jeffrey Weida said. "Unfortunately, we're still heading out there, but for all the wrong reasons."

They're hopeful that the world will know how incredible Gage was, and that he had been working hard in Southern California with his long-time girlfriend, Autumn. They said they're extremely proud of him and beyond thankful for the bystanders and first responders who rushed to his side.

"It's just comforting to know that people were there with him, saying prayers for him, and if they knew Gage, they would know it was all worthwhile," Jeff Weida said. "Gage was a wonderful, wonderful boy, and he's resting easy now."

Daniel Castillo (left) and Gage Weida (right). Castillo Family & Weida Family

Family members of Daniel Castillo also spoke on the joy he brought into their worlds.

"My dad was an amazing person. He had a way of bringing so much laughter and light into every single person's lives," said Johaunna Castillo, Daniel's daughter.

Castillo was a father of four who led a selfless life. Johaunna said that he prioritized spending time with his family and made those around him feel safe and cared for.

"We're obviously very devastated and heartbroken by the loss of our dad," she said. "We're still trying to process the reality of the situation and the fact that he's no longer with us."

Both families say they're thankful for the empathy they've received from total strangers, and each is working to raise money online. A GoFundMe for Castillo can be found by searching for the keywords: "Honoring the Life and Light of Daniel Castillo."

LAPD officers said that the driver of the SUV, Bailee Lynn Rios of Simi Valley, has been charged with murder for the crash. She remained behind bars in lieu of $4 million bail as of Wednesday night.