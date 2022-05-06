Chargers ink linebacker Kyle Van Noy, cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers continued to solidify their defensive depth chart, inking a pair of veteran defensive standouts for the 2022-23 season.

On Wednesday, the team announced that they had signed cornerback Bryce Callahan, a six-year veteran who previously spent four years with the Chicago Bears before suiting up with the Denver Broncos in the prior two seasons.

In 66 career games played (45 started), Callahan has 194 combined tackles, 5.0 sacks, 29 pass deflections and four interceptions.

He brings a veteran presence to an otherwise youthful backfield.

Then on Thursday, they announced the signing of linebacker Kyle Van Noy, heading into his tenth-season in the NFL after spending his first two years with the Detroit Lions and the next three with the New England Patriots before a one year hiatus with the Miami Dolphins before returning to New England.

He's a two-time Super Bowl Champion with the Pats, and in 111 career games Van Noy has 424 combined tackles with 28.5 sacks, 39 tackles for loss, 26 pass deflections, three interceptions and nine forced fumbles.

Similar to Callahan, Van Noy will pair up with the newly-acquired Khalil Mack as a pair of tenured defensive minds to lead the Bolts defense.