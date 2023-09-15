Ekeler and Kendricks doubtful, Bosa questionable for Chargers game against Titans

The Los Angeles Chargers could be without Austin Ekeler, Joey Bosa and Eric Kendricks for Sunday's game at Tennessee.

Ekeler (ankle) and Kendricks (hamstring) are listed as doubtful after practicing all week. Bosa is questionable after being limited on Friday. He did not practice the first two days due to a hamstring injury.

Coach Brandon Staley said all three will be gametime decisions.

The Chargers, who lost 36-34 last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, are looking to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2017.

Ekeler helped fuel a Los Angeles rushing attack that went for a league-high 245 yards last week. Ekeler had the fourth 100-yard ground game of his seven-year career with 117 yards and a touchdown.

Joshua Kelley will be expected to shoulder most of the load after he had a career-high 91 yards last week. Los Angeles had 40 rushing attempts, with Kelley and Ekeler having 16 apiece.

The Chargers face a huge test this week in a Titans defense that had the league's top run defense last season.

"It's a great challenge. It's exciting because as a competitor, especially someone who's a part of the run game, because you get to see what it is about," Kelley said. "It's going to be exciting because when you get your opportunities, you have got to make the most of it."

Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller will back up Kelley if Ekeler is inactive.

Kendricks, the Chargers' biggest addition during the offseason, had seven tackles and played all 67 snaps against the Dolphins. Kenneth Murray would have the helmet to receive defensive calls from the sideline if Kendricks is inactive.

Bosa missed 12 games last season due to a groin injury. Second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu could get his first start in place of Bosa.