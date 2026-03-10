Chargers agree to a contract extension with offensive lineman Trevor Penning

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms on a contract extension with offensive lineman Trevor Penning on Tuesday.

He started four of seven regular-season games — at both tackle and guard —for the Bolts last season after being acquired at the trade deadline from New Orleans. Penning was taken 19th overall in 2022 by the Saints and started 29 of 46 games for them.

Penning gives the Bolts a known performer on the offensive line after Mekhi Becton was released last week.

The Chargers have been busy bolstering their offensive line and run-blocking game since free agency began this week. They've added offensive linemen Tyler Biadasz and Cole Strange on multi-year deals, as well as fullback Alex Ingold and tight end Charlie Kolar.