Chargers ink TE Charlie Kolar to three-year deal: reports

The Los Angeles Chargers have added tight end Charlie Kolar to their roster on a three-year deal worth $24.3 million, according to NFL media reports.

Kolar, 27, spent the last four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In 47 games, he had 30 receptions for 409 yards and four touchdowns. While not particularly known as an offensive threat, Kolar is well-regarded as one of the NFL's best run-blocking tight ends.

He should replace Will Dissly, who was released last week, in the depth chart and line up besides Oronde Gadsen II, who experienced a breakout season in 2025-26.

The Bolts have been busy adding to their blocking game since free agency opened. Last week, they signed center Tyler Biadasz to a multi-year deal and inked fullback Alex Ingold to a two-year contract. They also re-signed star edge rusher Khalil Mack to a one-year deal worth $18 million for what will be his thirteenth year in the NFL.