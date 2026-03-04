Chargers release Mekhi Becton and Will Dissly; waive Savion Washington

The Los Angeles Chargers released guard Mekhi Becton and tight end Will Dissly on Wednesday, a week before the NFL's new league year begins.

The team also waived tackle Savion Washington.

Becton started 15 of 16 games after signing with the Bolts last offseason. His departure leaves the Bolts in need of a new starting right guard. The interior offensive line has another opening with the retirement of Bradley Bozeman.

Dissly started 11 of 26 games over the past two years after signing with the Bolts in 2024. He had 63 receptions for 594 yards and two touchdowns. He was third on the team in 2024 with a career-best 50 catches and had a career-high 481 yards to go with two touchdowns.

Washington signed as an undrafted free agent in last May. He spent last season on the PUP list.