Chanel store in Beverly Grove burglarized; suspects drove through store window

Authorities were investigating a burglary at a Chanel store located in Beverly Grove early Wednesday morning.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident took place at around 4:20 a.m. at the high-end boutique in the 100 block fo N. Robertson Boulevard.

At least three vehicles, one of which drove through the front window of the store, and eight suspects were said to be involved.

Officers were unsure what was taken from the store.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.