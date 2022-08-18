Caught on video: Huge crowd leaving illegal sideshow ransacks nearby 7-Eleven in El Segundo

Dozens of people who were part of a street takeover also looted a 7-Eleven convenience store in El Segundo, and police are asking for help in identifying some of those who were involved.

(credit: LAPD)

Police had just broken up an illegal sideshow at the corner of Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard when they discovered a large crowd of those spectators had looted a nearby 7-Eleven. Only one employee was working at the store at the time, but that person was not hurt.

Security video released by the LAPD shows dozens of people streaming into the store. At first many people appeared to be simply shopping for snacks, but suddenly others started running in, ransacking shelves and jumping the counter to grab items behind the register. Candy, chips, and drinks were left strewn all over the store, and a cash registered was destroyed, but it's not clear if any money was taken.

The LAPD is asking for help identifying any of the people who were seen in the video looting the store.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD detectives Ryan Moreno or Mike Flanner at (323) 421-2500.