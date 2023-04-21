Catalytic-converter theft suspect stabbed to death in South El Monte driveway

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at a house on the 11200 block of Thienes Avenue at 2:37 a.m., according to a department spokesman. Arriving deputies found a man dead at the scene. KCAL News

A suspected catalytic converter thief was fatally stabbed in a South El Monte driveway early Friday morning when a resident reportedly confronted multiple thieves in progress.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at a house on the 11200 block of Thienes Avenue at 2:37 a.m., according to sheriff's Lieutenant Michael Gomez. Arriving deputies found a man dead at the scene.

Deputies made contact with the resident of the house, who said he had been sleeping when he heard people outside tampering with his car. He went outside to investigate, where he was confronted by three to four people. An altercation ensued and one man was fatally stabbed.

Two to three other suspects ran away, and were last seen driving eastbound on Thienes Avenue in a compact vehicle, according to investigators.

Tools found at the scene indicate the suspects were in the process of attempting to steal catalytic converters, according to Gomez. Several vehicles were seen in the driveway.

The deceased suspect was lying partially underneath one car in the driveway.

Two other people were reportedly inside the house during the altercation, the spokesman said.

A kitchen knife was believed to be the weapon used.

The resident was detained and interviewed by investigators.

