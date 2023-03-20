On Your Side: Catalytic converter theft

It's estimated that more than 150,000 catalytic converters were stolen across the United States last year.

Thieves can make around $200 for the precious metals in each catalytic converter. But the loss to the owner is even pricier. A recent theft cost one local business thousands of dollars.

According to CARFAX, in the Los Angeles area, the most popular vehicles targeted are:

Toyota Prius

Honda Accord

Toyota Tacoma

Honda CR-V

Toyota Camry

Steps you can take to protect your vehicle:

Have a muffler shop etch your VIN number onto the converter

Spray-paint the converter with a highly visible high-heat paint

You can install an anti-theft device on the converter

The good news: CARFAX says they're seeing data that shows catalytic converter thefts are plateauing. And some states are passing laws that target those who buy the stolen metals.

Other states are pushing for legislation that would require dealers to mark the converters so they can be tracked once located by law enforcement.