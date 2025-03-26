Cat stolen from heartbroken owner's Westminster driveway, found and returned to owner

An Orange County pet owner was left heartbroken after someone stole her 10-month-old cat from her Westminster driveway.

"I feel a little scared that this person is out there stealing multiple cats, not just mine, and doing god knows what with them," Eva Corlew said.

Corlew's Bengal Lynx named Clubber disappeared last Friday night. When she checked her security cameras, she saw that a man grabbed the friendly cat by the harness and carried it into a white truck.

"I started looking through my cameras to see when the last time he was in my driveway and this where I find the man," Corlew said.

She found the AirTag she had placed on Clubber sitting on the sidewalk near Finchley Avenue, where she saw a Toyota pickup truck parked.

"I'm here at the police station today filing a report just to make it known that I did something about it and I've seen others posting their reports as well," Corlew said. "Maybe someone will see and notice this guy."

The deputy chief of the Westminster Police Department called the case unusual.

"It's very unusual to us and definitely this was a criminal act," Deputy Chief Cameron Knauerhaze said.

Corlew said she shared her story in a neighborhood chatroom and learned that similar incidents happened to people in Santa Ana.

On Friday, CBS News Los Angeles learned that Cubber was found and is back with its owner.