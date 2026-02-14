Los Angeles County detectives investigating homicide in Castaic

Los Angeles County detectives are investigating a homicide that happened in Castaic on Saturday afternoon.

They were called to a home in the 32700 block of Ridge Top Lane at around 2 p.m. after learning of a death in the area, according to a news release from LASD.

The victim, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was declared dead at the scene. Detectives did not note any circumstances surrounding the person's death.

The scene of an apparent homicide in Castaic on Feb. 14, 2026. CBS LA

No information was provided on a suspect or motive in the incident.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where multiple LASD deputies could be seen walking in and out of the home and around the backyard.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.