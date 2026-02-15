Los Angeles County man arrested after allegedly stabbing stepfather to death

A Los Angeles County man has been arrested after allegedly killing his stepfather in Castaic, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that deputies from the Santa Clarita Station responded to the 32000 block of Ridge Top Lane around 1:35 p.m. Sunday after a reported assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies discovered a man lying on the living room floor upon arrival, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man, later identified as 62-year-old Castaic resident Bruce Whitney, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene of an apparent homicide in Castaic on Feb. 14, 2026. CBS LA

Investigations revealed the suspect to be Whitney's stepson, 19-year-old Terrance Crawford.

Crawford was later located in the Los Angeles area and arrested on suspicion of murder.

No additional details, including possible motive, were immediately made available.