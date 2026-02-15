Watch CBS News
Los Angeles County man arrested after allegedly stabbing stepfather to death

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

A Los Angeles County man has been arrested after allegedly killing his stepfather in Castaic, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that deputies from the Santa Clarita Station responded to the 32000 block of Ridge Top Lane around 1:35 p.m. Sunday after a reported assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies discovered a man lying on the living room floor upon arrival, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man, later identified as 62-year-old Castaic resident Bruce Whitney, was pronounced dead at the scene.

screenshot-2026-02-14-172400.png
The scene of an apparent homicide in Castaic on Feb. 14, 2026. CBS LA

Investigations revealed the suspect to be Whitney's stepson, 19-year-old Terrance Crawford.

Crawford was later located in the Los Angeles area and arrested on suspicion of murder.

No additional details, including possible motive, were immediately made available.

Dean Fioresi contributed to this report.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

