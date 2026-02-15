Los Angeles County man arrested after allegedly stabbing stepfather to death
A Los Angeles County man has been arrested after allegedly killing his stepfather in Castaic, according to authorities.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that deputies from the Santa Clarita Station responded to the 32000 block of Ridge Top Lane around 1:35 p.m. Sunday after a reported assault with a deadly weapon.
Deputies discovered a man lying on the living room floor upon arrival, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man, later identified as 62-year-old Castaic resident Bruce Whitney, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigations revealed the suspect to be Whitney's stepson, 19-year-old Terrance Crawford.
Crawford was later located in the Los Angeles area and arrested on suspicion of murder.
No additional details, including possible motive, were immediately made available.