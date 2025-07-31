Group of friends from Southern California recall moments from shooting at casino in Reno

Four Southern California men are among the six victims in Monday's shooting at a casino in Reno.

The group was on a bachelor trip at the Grand Sierra Resort casino, waiting for their ride to the airport when the tragedy took place.

"I remember running and in my head, I am like, we are being shot at, this is a shooting and it's us," said Dylan McLean. "I heard a bang. I didn't recognize it was a shot; it was just a bang. It just sounded like a huge bang."

McLean said he saw a man who appeared to be "racking a gun." He said his friends turned and looked at each other before beginning to run.

McLean made it out with a bullet graze to his ribs and is back home in Camarillo. The husband and father-to-be says it still does not feel real.

One of McLean's friends, Matt Sitler, was hit multiple times in the stomach. He remains in the ICU in Reno, fighting to recover.

"From what Matt has told us, he saw the shooter, he saw his friends get hit," said Helene Juceam, Sitler's mom. "He was running and was shot twice."

Sitler's life may have been saved by a valet worker who rushed to his side to help.

"The young man thought Matt had expired right there in front of him," said Scott Juceam, Sitler's uncle. "He stayed with Matt, he covered Matt, he laid over Matt's body, and he shielded Matt from getting more shots."

That young man who helped Sitler visited him in the hospital. A stranger now part of this family's hope.

Andrew Canepa from Thousand Oaks did not make it out alive. His father, Larry and sister Alyssa are still in Reno, holding onto the love he left behind.

"He just had a heart of gold and he cared about everybody and would, you know, give you the shirt off his back," Larry said.

Andrew leaves behind a 6-year-old son, Cayden.

"Cayden is his world. I mean, he was the most amazing father," Alyssa said. "That little boy was his best friend."

Another victim, Justin Aguila, was also killed. His fiancée Jordan Poncher shared this written statement with CBS Los Angeles, which said in part:

"Justin was the most special and honest person in this world. He was my best friend, and I will never stop loving him. Justin brought people together. He was the kind of person everyone was lucky to know and devastated to lose."

The friends and their families are holding onto the memories and to each other.

"I think just keeping their memory alive, just talking about them and sharing stories, holding them close and just not forgetting them to just continue their legacy," Alyssa said.