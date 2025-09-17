Watch CBS News
Person dead in Carson after semi-truck slams into side of building

Chelsea Hylton
CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A person is dead after a semi-truck slammed into the side of a building in Carson early Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they received a call about a crash on the block of 900 E. Watson Center Road around 1:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a semi-truck severely damaged from the crash. A person inside the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's department said overhead wires were damaged during the crash and crews turned off power during their investigation. It is unknown when power will be restored in the community or how the crash occurred. 

