Catalina Island Carnival Cruise passenger death investigation underway after woman fatally falls

Officials with Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the death of a female passenger who fell from her room's balcony and onto a deck below early Monday morning.

As the Carnival Firenze ship was at Catalina Island on Monday, law enforcement was on board to investigate. The FBI is also assisting with the death investigation.

The approximately 1,000-foot ship was on a cruise from Long Beach, traveling to Catalina Island before continuing to Ensenada, Mexico.

"The female guest was traveling with family who alerted the ship's crew of the situation," Carnival said in a statement, noting the family is now off the ship and has returned home.

"Carnival's Care Team is supporting the guest's family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved one," Carnival said in a statement.