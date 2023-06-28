Caretaker allegedly kills two elderly women at Diamond Bar assisted living facility

Prosecutors have charged a Diamond Bar caretaker for the murder of two elderly women at his facility.

"The tragic and brutal murders of these two elderly women at Happy Home Care are a stark reminder of the need for increased vigilance and scrutiny in our care facilities," District Attorney George Gascón said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged 40-year-old Jichuan Li with two counts of murder for the deaths of 75-year-old Monica Moon Lee and 83-year-old Hee Sook Park.

"A person responsible for their care is now charged in their murders. We must ensure that all caretakers are held accountable for their actions," Gascón said. "Our hearts go out to the families of these victims and we will work tirelessly to bring them the justice they deserve."

According to prosecutors, deputies discovered the bodies of Lee and Park at the Happy Home Care assisted living facility on June 24. Detectives determined that Li had allegedly killed the two women, who were residents.

Li is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Pomona.