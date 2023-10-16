Watch CBS News
Carbon Canyon closes in Brea due to traffic accident, downed power lines

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Carbon Canyon is closed between Carriage Hills and Chino Hills Parkway in Brea, due to a traffic accident and downed power lines, according to the Brea Police Department. 

The closure was first reported around 5:04 p.m. Sunday and is expected to last approximately eight hours. Police asked the public to avoid the area.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

