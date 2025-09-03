Car washers robbed at gunpoint in Woodland Hills driveway

Three masked men robbed two car washers at gunpoint while they were working in a Woodland Hills driveway during Labor Day.

The suspects arrived in a gray Honda Accord, which one neighbor said he saw driving around the area minutes before the robbery. Within seconds, the three suspects stole a watch, a pocket knife and some change.

"They're just kids washing a car, what could they possibly have?" the homeowner said. "They literally put a gun into one of the guys' backs. Scary coming out of nowhere.

The homeowner, who wanted to stay anonymous, said he shared security video of the armed robbery to warn others. He added that he wasn't aware the robbery was happening.

"Guys ran up to the house yelling 'People with guns, people with guns,'" the homeowner said. "So, turned on the alarm and called the police."

He said the robbery frightened him to the point that he's considering moving out of his home.

"Made us realize Woodland Hills is not the place to call home anymore," the homeowner said.

While the robbery frightened neighbors, they said it did not surprise them, as they've had car break-ins and home burglaries in the last few years.

"It's not the first time it happened," the homeowner said. "This happens a lot."

The homeowner said he plans to replace the items stolen from the two workers.