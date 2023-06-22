Watch CBS News
Local News

Car pursued by Gardena police crashes into apartment carport, damaging 3 vehicles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Stolen vehicle that led Gardena police on a pursuit crashes into carport
Stolen vehicle that led Gardena police on a pursuit crashes into carport 01:14

An early Thursday morning Gardena police pursuit ended with a car crashing into an apartment building carport, damaging at least three vehicles. 

Just after 1 a.m., Gardena Police said they entered at times a high-speed pursuit with a gray Kia Optima that was reported stolen. Officers lost sight of the speeding car and called off the pursuit. 

gardena-carport-crash.jpg
The driver and passenger of a stolen Kia Optima ran out of the car after fleeing a police pursuit and then crashing into parked cars within an apartment carport. KEYNEWS.TV

A short time later, the car crashed into a South Central Avenue apartment building's carport, causing major damage to three parked cars and sending debris everywhere.

The driver and passenger ran out of the crashed car and police continue to search for them.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 22, 2023 / 12:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.