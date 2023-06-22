Car pursued by Gardena police crashes into apartment carport, damaging 3 vehicles

Stolen vehicle that led Gardena police on a pursuit crashes into carport

An early Thursday morning Gardena police pursuit ended with a car crashing into an apartment building carport, damaging at least three vehicles.

Just after 1 a.m., Gardena Police said they entered at times a high-speed pursuit with a gray Kia Optima that was reported stolen. Officers lost sight of the speeding car and called off the pursuit.

The driver and passenger of a stolen Kia Optima ran out of the car after fleeing a police pursuit and then crashing into parked cars within an apartment carport. KEYNEWS.TV

A short time later, the car crashed into a South Central Avenue apartment building's carport, causing major damage to three parked cars and sending debris everywhere.

The driver and passenger ran out of the crashed car and police continue to search for them.