Watch CBS News
Local News

Car fire sparks Townsend Fire near 5 Freeway in Castaic

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A car fire on the 5 Freeway sparked a brush fire in Castaic around noon Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the blaze, named the Townsend Fire, around 12:05 p.m.

It grew to more than five acres by 12:22 p.m., but forward progress was stopped within the next 17 minutes, according to the Angeles National Forest.

screenshot-2025-07-29-124430.png
The Townsend Fire burned more than five acres before forward progress was stopped near the 5 Freeway in Castaic on Tuesday. Officials said it was related to a car fire that burned into a bush.

Officials said the fire began as a car fire on the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway about one mile north of Templin Highway. Aerial images showed the charred vehicle adjacent to burnt bushes.

As of 12:45 p.m., it's not yet clear what started the car fire or if any injuries were reported. Officials said motorists should expect delays in the area as crews work to knock down the blaze.

No additional details were immediately made available.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue