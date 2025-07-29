Car fire sparks Townsend Fire near 5 Freeway in Castaic

A car fire on the 5 Freeway sparked a brush fire in Castaic around noon Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the blaze, named the Townsend Fire, around 12:05 p.m.

It grew to more than five acres by 12:22 p.m., but forward progress was stopped within the next 17 minutes, according to the Angeles National Forest.

The Townsend Fire burned more than five acres before forward progress was stopped near the 5 Freeway in Castaic on Tuesday. Officials said it was related to a car fire that burned into a bush.

Officials said the fire began as a car fire on the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway about one mile north of Templin Highway. Aerial images showed the charred vehicle adjacent to burnt bushes.

As of 12:45 p.m., it's not yet clear what started the car fire or if any injuries were reported. Officials said motorists should expect delays in the area as crews work to knock down the blaze.

No additional details were immediately made available.