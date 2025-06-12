Car crashes into Sherman Oaks coffee shop, no injuries reported

Luckily no one was injured in a Wednesday evening solo vehicle collision, where a car crashed into a Sherman Oaks coffee shop next to Petit Trois le Valley restaurant.

Video taken at the time of the crash shows a white sedan inside the coffee shop at Ventura Boulevard and Woodman Avenue. The business was closed, and no one was inside when the crash happened around 8:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department said there was not a crime and there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said there was only cosmetic damage to the structure.

The coffee shop was closed when the crash happened, around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.




