Watch CBS News
Local News

Car crashes into Sherman Oaks coffee shop, no injuries reported

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Luckily no one was injured in a Wednesday evening solo vehicle collision, where a car crashed into a Sherman Oaks coffee shop next to Petit Trois le Valley restaurant.

Video taken at the time of the crash shows a white sedan inside the coffee shop at Ventura Boulevard and Woodman Avenue. The business was closed, and no one was inside when the crash happened around 8:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department said there was not a crime and there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said there was only cosmetic damage to the structure.

screenshot-2025-06-12-124845.png
The coffee shop was closed when the crash happened, around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. KCAL News

 

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.